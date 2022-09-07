Eliza Fletcher Death Case: Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges

Watch : Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping

A man suspected of kidnapping and killing Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection to her death.

On Sept. 7, Cleotha Henderson, 38, to whom authorities previously referred as Cleotha Abston, appeared in court for what marked his second arraignment. There, a Shelby County, Tenn. judge revoked a $510,000 bond that had been set earlier before he was charged with murder, NBC News reported. He was appointed a public defender and has not entered a plea. He is due back in court Sept. 8.

Fletcher, 34, was jogging in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 and did not return home. Police later found surveillance video that showed a man getting out of a black GMC Terrain, run toward her and force her into the passenger side of the vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Henderson was arrested on Sept. 3 for suspected involvement in Fletcher's disappearance. Authorities said they had matched DNA found on slide sandals located on the street at the scene of the abduction to his in an FBI database.