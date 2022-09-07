Eliza Fletcher Death Case: Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges

Cleotha Henderson has been brought to court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping in connection with the death of teacher Eliza Fletcher.

A man suspected of kidnapping and killing Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection to her death.

On Sept. 7, Cleotha Henderson, 38, to whom authorities previously referred as Cleotha Abston, appeared in court for what marked his second arraignment. There, a Shelby County, Tenn. judge revoked a $510,000 bond that had been set earlier before he was charged with murder, NBC News reported. He was appointed a public defender and has not entered a plea. He is due back in court Sept. 8.

Fletcher, 34, was jogging in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 and did not return home. Police later found surveillance video that showed a man getting out of a black GMC Terrain, run toward her and force her into the passenger side of the vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Henderson was arrested on Sept. 3 for suspected involvement in Fletcher's disappearance. Authorities said they had matched DNA found on slide sandals located on the street at the scene of the abduction to his in an FBI database.

Police also found a black GMC Terrain, bearing the same distinguishable damage and partial license plate identification seen in the surveillance video, in a parking lot near the man's home. Henderson attempted to flee before he was taken into custody, the affidavit added.

Henderson was initially arraigned on charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with the woman's disappearance. On Sept. 6, police announced on Twitter that Fletcher's body was found behind a vacant duplex. Henderson was then issued additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of kidnapping, NBC News said.

The cause of Fletcher's death has not yet been released. In their affidavit, police wrote that her "abduction was violent" and that "it is believed and supported by the facts and physical evidence that she suffered serious injury."

The family of Fletcher, a mother of two, issued a statement following her death. "Liza was such a joy to so many—her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her," it said. "Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her."

