Michelle Branch Says She and Patrick Carney Are "Working Through It" After Domestic Assault Arrest

Michelle Branch is taking it one step at a time.
Branch and Patrick Carney—who wed in 2019 and share 4-year-old son Rhys and 7-month-old daughter Willie together—have recently endured some troubles in their personal life. On Aug. 10, the 39-year-old shared a since-deleted tweet alleging that Carney had cheated on her.
The next day, Branch was arrested for domestic assault. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Branch admitted to slapping her spouse in the face "one to two times."
Per the Davidson County Police website, Branch's bail was set at $1,000 and her next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 7. However, as noted in court documents obtained by E! News, Branch's case was dismissed on Aug. 24 at the request of the state.
She filed for divorce one day after her arrest, according to the legal documents obtained by E! News.
E! News previously reached out to Branch and Carney's reps but has not heard back.
Now, the "Breathe" singer has weighed in on where they stand.
"I wouldn't even call Patrick my ex yet," she said in a Sept. 2 interview with Newsweek. "We're, you know, we're working through it by the day."
As for Carney, the musician has not spoken out on his perception of their relationship.
While Branch shared that her life is something that "changes by the hour," she has felt a consistent wave of support as she gears up to head on tour this month.
"I will say that the amount of love and support and people who have come out of the woodwork has been really overwhelming," she said. "I feel like, regardless of what's going on in my personal life, it's been a long time since I've been—this sounds cheesy to, like, put my name as a verb—but it's been a long time since I've been Michelle Branch."
One source of support for Branch has been Kacey Musgraves. As Branch recalled, Kacey—who parted ways from ex-husband Ruston Kelly in 2020—was there for Branch around the time when her arrest and divorce filing took place.
"I was like, 'F--k, Kacey, what should I do?" Branch said. "She was like, 'I don't know about you, but I do better when I'm busy.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, you're so right; like I need to just like focus on my work and go on tour."
She added, "I think it's going to be really cathartic for me to be on the road by myself."