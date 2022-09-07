We're Confident You'll Love Demi Lovato's Modern California Home

Watch : Demi Lovato's Shocking Face Injury Is All Sorts of WTF

It's not a skyscraper, but Demi Lovato's modern California home is just as impressive.

The "Heart Attack" singer showed off her stylish house in an Architectural Digest Open Door video Sept. 7, where each room was intentionally designed by Demi to have its own personality.

"For this house, I wanted to make each room very special and different from the next," she said. "When curating the collection of art for this house, I wanted to highlight emerging artists from underrepresented communities."

Taking viewers inside the home, Demi showed off her living room, outdoor space for her dogs, glam room and kitchen.

The glam room had a hot pink and dark green palette, complete with a yellow neon sign that read, "you're never fully dressed without a smile," which is one of her favorite things about the room.

"It's such a true statement," Demi said about the sign, "You can put all the makeup on in the world, but unless you're feeling good about yourself, then it's gonna show, so it's just a cute little reminder to stay positive."