Are Adele and Rich Paul Married? Why Her Latest Instagram Is Sparking Speculation

Go easy on those marriage rumors.
Followers are in a frenzy over Adele's latest Instagram post on Sept. 5. The "Hello" singer posted a series of selfies celebrating her first Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for One Night Only. Adele sent her love to everyone involved, captioning the snapshots, "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch! Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much @televisionacad. I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved."
Leave it to the internet sleuths to spot what could be a hint that Adele and Rich Paul are married. In the background of one photo of her trophy, there is a customized game of Rummikub with the label "The Paul's". The star's post was rolling in the deep with comments saying that the Emmy winner is married because of the shared family name. One follower wrote, "She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy!"
With another commenter asking, "'The Paul's', is you married?"
Some followers were quick to shut down the excitement, explaining that grammar plays a big role in the rumors, writing, "Wouldn't be Paul's if they were married, it would be Pauls."
Adele is no stranger to marriage speculation and, in an Aug. 15 interview with Elle, the singer cheekily spoke about not being married. As she said, "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married. I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."
During the interview, Adele also addressed the diamond ring she rocked on that finger during the 2022 BRIT Awards. She explained, "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"
But Adele isn't shy when it comes to showing love for her man and is ready to say hello to more kids in the future. During her One Night Only special, she gushed, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him." Adele continued, "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."
Adele confirmed her relationship in October 2021 during an interview with Vogue. The Grammy winner explained that she introduced herself to Rich when she was "a bit drunk." She joked to Rich, "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."