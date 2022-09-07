Are Adele and Rich Paul Married? Why Her Latest Instagram Is Sparking Speculation

Watch : Did Adele Get SECRETLY Married to Boyfriend Rich Paul?

Go easy on those marriage rumors.

Followers are in a frenzy over Adele's latest Instagram post on Sept. 5. The "Hello" singer posted a series of selfies celebrating her first Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for One Night Only. Adele sent her love to everyone involved, captioning the snapshots, "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch! Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much @televisionacad. I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved."

Leave it to the internet sleuths to spot what could be a hint that Adele and Rich Paul are married. In the background of one photo of her trophy, there is a customized game of Rummikub with the label "The Paul's". The star's post was rolling in the deep with comments saying that the Emmy winner is married because of the shared family name. One follower wrote, "She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy!"

With another commenter asking, "'The Paul's', is you married?"