Alexandra Daddario Shares the Silver Lining in All My Children Firing

Watch : Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Alexandra Daddario is proof that you should never stop believing yourself.

The actress has starred in hit movies like Baywatch and Percy Jackson, as well as the Emmy-nominated series The White Lotus, so it's surprising to learn that she was fired after just a year starring on the soap opera All My Children.

But Alexandra said that being let go from her role as Laurie Lewis inspired her to keep learning. "I wasn't a very good actress," she told Women's Health Sept. 7. "I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning how to walk naturally—it took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew that I loved what I did and that I could be better."

Alexandra said she went on to enroll in acting courses, studying the Meisner technique, which is "a lot about repetition." She continued, "Ultimately, the purpose is to create something that's real under imaginary circumstances."