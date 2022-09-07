Thomas & Friends Adds First Train With Autism, Bruno the Brake Car

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Thomas the Tank Engine is getting a new friend.

The newest addition coming to Island of Sodor is Bruno the Brake Car, Mattel announced Sept. 7. Bruno, who the toy company says is a "joyful, pun-making brake car," will be voiced on Thomas & Friends by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K.—both of whom also have autism, just like Bruno.

"Bruno is a Brake Car, and he is a new friend for Thomas and his friends, and he's also autistic, like me," Garcia said in a news release. "He is funny, smart, and he's a very relaxed character. He can get really overwhelmed, he can get worried, and he uses comedy to get past situations."

Mattel developed the character alongside autistic writers and organizations in the U.S. and Europe, including the Autism Self Advocacy Network and the U.K.'s National Autistic Society.

The company added that hopefully children with autism will be able to see themselves in Bruno. Not only does his character include a lantern to indicate his emotional state and ear defenders that can puff steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises, but Bruno "also knows where all the tracks lead on Sodor, and has a preference for schedules and routines."