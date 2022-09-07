News Anchor Details Scary Moment She Experienced "Beginnings of a Stroke" During Live Broadcast

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals She Underwent Heart Procedure After Stroke

Julie Chin gave viewers an update on her health after she suffered from a medical emergency during a live broadcast.

The news anchor—who works for NBC affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma—told Today on Sept. 7, "I feel good," just four days after she experienced what doctors told her was the "beginning of a stroke."

On the morning of Sept. 3, Chin recalled struggling to read the words on the teleprompter and noticed that her hand and thumb began to feel numb. She said she tried to text her husband during the medical episode but was unable to type the correct words.

"I need help. Something is not Run today," the text Chin sent her husband reads, according to Today. "My work won't work is working my help me."

Chin added that she never sends texts like that but she "just couldn't put any words together, as hard as I tried."