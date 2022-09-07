News Anchor Details Scary Moment She Experienced "Beginnings of a Stroke" During Live Broadcast

Julie Chin gave viewers an update on her health after she suffered from a medical emergency during a live broadcast.
The news anchor—who works for NBC affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma—told Today on Sept. 7, "I feel good," just four days after she experienced what doctors told her was the "beginning of a stroke."
On the morning of Sept. 3, Chin recalled struggling to read the words on the teleprompter and noticed that her hand and thumb began to feel numb. She said she tried to text her husband during the medical episode but was unable to type the correct words.
"I need help. Something is not Run today," the text Chin sent her husband reads, according to Today. "My work won't work is working my help me."
Chin added that she never sends texts like that but she "just couldn't put any words together, as hard as I tried."
Moments later, she said she passed the broadcast over to the station's meteorologist and her co-workers called 911. After undergoing a series of tests, doctors said they believe she suffered the early stages of a stroke.
"We're doing more tests, but they think it was the beginning of a stroke," Chin shared. "They think maybe my body corrected itself midway, and I didn't have a full stroke. Now I'm just seeing more specialists and more doctors and getting more opinions because we really don't know what caused this. Of course, I want to know what caused it so that we can prevent it from happening again."
Chin is now using her platform to raise awareness about the warning signs of a stroke.
"If you need help, ask for help," she noted. "Because I struggled not asking for help and I probably should have sooner. God gave me this chapter for a reason. So, I'm going to use it for good and not going to let it stop me from doing anything. But maybe I'll let it slow me down, a little bit."
