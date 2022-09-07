Find Out Who Jamie Lynn Spears Is Competing Against on Intense Competition Series

Jamie Lynn Spears is reporting for duty.
The Zoey 101 star and sister of Britney Spears will compete on the new Fox reality-competition series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, according to the network.
On the show, which premieres in January 2023, "household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," the network revealed. "There are no votes, and no eliminations—just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory'—and no glam."
No glam?! The greatest challenge of them all!
Jamie Lynn will be joined in the trenches by Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci.
The celebrities will be put through demanding training exercises led by a team of ex-special forces operatives and the only way for a cast member to leave the show is to, quite literally, give up.
"Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," Rob Wade, Fox President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, said. "It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."
The series marks Jamie Lynn's return to television following the release of her controversial memoir Things I Should Have Said in January, which drew a strong response from her famous sister.
"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram Jan. 28. "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me!!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."
See if Jamie Lynn can outlast a handful of Olympians, a Real Housewife of Atlanta and the former White House Director of Communications when Special Forces: The Ultimate Test premieres January 2023 on Fox.