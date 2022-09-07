Find Out Who Jamie Lynn Spears Is Competing Against on Intense Competition Series

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is reporting for duty.

The Zoey 101 star and sister of Britney Spears will compete on the new Fox reality-competition series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, according to the network.

On the show, which premieres in January 2023, "household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," the network revealed. "There are no votes, and no eliminations—just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory'—and no glam."

No glam?! The greatest challenge of them all!

Jamie Lynn will be joined in the trenches by Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci.

The celebrities will be put through demanding training exercises led by a team of ex-special forces operatives and the only way for a cast member to leave the show is to, quite literally, give up.