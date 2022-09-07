Tilda Swinton Unveils Yellow Hair at 2022 Venice Film Festival in Honor of Ukraine

Not so mellow yellow.
While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Tilda Swinton used her style to make a political statement.
Attending a Sept. 7, press conference for The Eternal Daughter, the actress showed off bright yellow side-swept hair with a powerful message.
When complimented on her new dye job by a journalist, Swinton, 61, explained, "It's my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag."
She paired it with a sporty menswear-inspired Loewe Resort 2023 ensemble, which included with a light blue button-up top with French collar and cuffs and wide leg red pants with a sporty white stripe on the side.
Later that night for the film's premiere, Swinton styled her lemon-colored locks into a fun faux-hawk as she worked the carpet in a custom Haider Ackermann lilac sequin dress with a slight high-low hem detail that flowed into a short train in the back.
The conflict in the Ukraine has been at the forefront of 79th Venice Film Festival. On Aug. 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky kickstarted the event with a powerful pre-recorded video cameo, where he described the Russian invasion of his country—which began back in February led by Russian President Vladimir Putin—as a 189-day-long horror film.
"It is a drama based on real-life events," he said in the address at the opening ceremony. "A tragedy to the score … of explosions, shots, and air raid alert wails. A horror, which is not 120 minutes but 189 days long. One hundred eighty-nine days of war going on in Ukraine."
Elsewhere in his address, Zelensky pleaded with the "personalities of culture" to speak out against the war.
"Directors, producers and actors, screenwriters, cameramen, composers, artistic directors, set designers, critics and many, many more, from many countries in the world, all belonging to the same family of cinema; your opinion is important and your voice counts," he said in the video. "The least that you can do—or what you should not do—is don't be afraid. Don't go beyond. Don't stay neutral."
Six month earlier at the 2022 SAG Awards, many attendees, including Tyler Perry, The Morning Show actress Shari Belafonte and The Great actor Douglas Hodge, accessorized their red carpet looks with a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
Others, like Laverne Cox, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrew Garfield used their words to show their support to the people of the Ukraine. During E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, Lady Gaga also took a moment to send her love.
"This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other and there's so much going on in the world," the House of Gucci star told E! News in February. "My heart really goes out to Ukraine and I think we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."