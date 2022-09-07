Tilda Swinton Unveils Yellow Hair at 2022 Venice Film Festival in Honor of Ukraine

Watch : Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet & More at Venice Film Festival 2022

Not so mellow yellow.

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Tilda Swinton used her style to make a political statement.

Attending a Sept. 7, press conference for The Eternal Daughter, the actress showed off bright yellow side-swept hair with a powerful message.

When complimented on her new dye job by a journalist, Swinton, 61, explained, "It's my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag."

She paired it with a sporty menswear-inspired Loewe Resort 2023 ensemble, which included with a light blue button-up top with French collar and cuffs and wide leg red pants with a sporty white stripe on the side.

Later that night for the film's premiere, Swinton styled her lemon-colored locks into a fun faux-hawk as she worked the carpet in a custom Haider Ackermann lilac sequin dress with a slight high-low hem detail that flowed into a short train in the back.