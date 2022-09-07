Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Continue Their Summer Love With PDA-Packed Tuscany Trip

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake isn't ready to say bye, bye, bye to summer just yet.

On Sept. 5, the 'N Sync alum and his wife Jessica Biel enjoyed a romantic, sun-soaked day at the beach in Tuscany, Italy. For their seaside trip, Justin opted for blue swim trunks and a sun shirt, while the Candy star caught some rays in a leopard print bikini.

At one point during their outing, Jessica leaned in to kiss the "My Love" singer as he relaxed on a lounger. Justin then sweetly grabbed her hand as she headed for a swim.

The two were later seen making a splash as they took turns diving off a pier. As they cooled off in the sea, the couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2—continued to pack on PDA as they traded kisses.

This was not the first time Justin and Jessica were seen out in Italy this summer. In July, the duo spent several days sailing around the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht with friends. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that Justin and Jessica were "affectionate with each other," often holding hands, laughing and kissing as they played around in the water.