Laura Dern Makes a Case for Layering a Blazer With a Glitzy Ballgown

Laura Dern made a showstopping appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a glitzy blue ballgown and equally sparkly blazer.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 07, 2022 8:15 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetLaura DernVenice Film FestivalE! Insider
Laura Dern's big little blazer stole the show at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress lit up the red carpet in a glimmering navy blue ballgown and matching blazer to attend the premiere of her new film, The Son, on Sept. 7. Laura's dress alone was jaw dropping, as it was ornamented with gems in various shades of blue, which sat on top of a diaphanous layer of pearl-beaded netting.

However, the Jurassic Park star's unexpected outerwear really brought the wow factor.

She paired the ballgown, an Armani Privé design from the 2022 couture collection, with a sequins blazer that featured vertical pink stripes and diamond-shaped cut outs in the back.

Earlier in the day, Laura arrived to The Son photo call in a vibrant knitted dress by Gabriela Hearst, which featured a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange. Black Mary Jane pumps and sunglasses were the finishing touches to her look.

photos
29 Things to Know About Laura Dern

Laura, who works with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, has been commanding the red carpet in recent years. Her latest look, a total lesson in layering evening wear with business attire, is just further proof.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

To see her dazzling ensemble from The Son premiere in all its glory, keep on scrolling. Plus, take a look at all of the fabulous fashion to hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Domenico Stinellis/AP/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel & Johnathan Scott
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Deborra-Lee Furness & Hugh Jackman
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Caylee Cowan & Casey Affleck
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Laura Dern
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Colin Farrell
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Tilda Swinton
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh & Nick Kroll
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Harry Styles
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Nick Kroll
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Sydney Chandler
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Jermey O Harris
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Marisa Tomei
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Jessica Wang
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
Alessandro Michele
Kate Green/Getty Images
Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan & Sydney Chandler
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/
Tessa Thompson
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Chris Pine & Gemma Chan
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine & Olivia Wilde
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Harry Styles
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Chris Pine
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

