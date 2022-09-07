Laura Dern Makes a Case for Layering a Blazer With a Glitzy Ballgown

Watch : Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet & More at Venice Film Festival 2022

Laura Dern's big little blazer stole the show at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress lit up the red carpet in a glimmering navy blue ballgown and matching blazer to attend the premiere of her new film, The Son, on Sept. 7. Laura's dress alone was jaw dropping, as it was ornamented with gems in various shades of blue, which sat on top of a diaphanous layer of pearl-beaded netting.

However, the Jurassic Park star's unexpected outerwear really brought the wow factor.

She paired the ballgown, an Armani Privé design from the 2022 couture collection, with a sequins blazer that featured vertical pink stripes and diamond-shaped cut outs in the back.

Earlier in the day, Laura arrived to The Son photo call in a vibrant knitted dress by Gabriela Hearst, which featured a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange. Black Mary Jane pumps and sunglasses were the finishing touches to her look.