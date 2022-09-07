The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed

Will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin return for a second season at HBO Max? We have the answer for you.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 07, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TVPretty Little LiarsCelebrities
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

We've got a secret and we can't keep it: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a second season.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's reboot of Pretty Little Liars will have a next installment, HBO Max confirmed to E! News Sept. 7. The showrunners celebrated the news by noting in a statement that they were "beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars," who are played by Bailee MadisonChandler KinneyZariaMalia Pyles and Maia Reficco.

As for what fans can expect from season two? Roberto and Lindsay promised that the reimagining will continue to be this "new, horror-version."

However, don't expect season one antagonist Chip (Carson Rowland) to resurface in season two. Roberto and Lindsay exclusively confirmed to E! News in August that the character got the ending that many will say he deserved.

"Chip is an irredeemable character," Lindsay told E! News. "Chip found a fitting end in our show."

(Translation: He did die offscreen.)

When we last saw Chip, he was being targeted by the killer "A," who was revealed to be Angela Water's twin brother Archie. Chip had previously sexually assaulted best friends Imogen (Bailee) and Tabby (Chandler).

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

In case you've yet to tune in for the PLL reboot, here's what you need to know, according to HBO Max: "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own."

For a status update on your other TV favorites, keep reading:

HBO Max
Renewed: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Get ready to head back to Millwood: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a season two.

Ron Batzdorff/Peacock
Canceled: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock subscribers won't return to Rutherford Falls any time soon. The comedy has been canceled by Peacock.

DC Universe
Renewed: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

The Harley Quinn series starring Kaley Cuoco will be back for a fourth season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Trying (Apple TV+)

The heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy Trying will have a fourth season on the streamer.

MTV
Canceled: Floribama Shore (MTV)

Floribama Shore has reportedly been canceled after four seasons.

Netflix
Canceled: Resident Evil (Netflix)

Resident Evil will not have a second season on Netflix.

HBO
Renewed: House of the Dragon (HBO)

After the record-breaking Aug. 21 premiere, HBO confirmed the Targaryen family drama will continue in season two.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Ending: Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

On Aug. 25, Netflix confirmed that Umbrella Academy will have a fourth season, but that season will be the show's last.

HBO
Renewed: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a 12th season on HBO.

Courtesy of HBO
Renewed: The Rehearsal (HBO)

Nathan Fielder continues to practice for real-life situations in season two of the HBO series. 

SHOWTIME
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

Ahead of the show's season five premiere, Showtime announced they've already ordered another season.

Starz
Renewed: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Starz renewed the series for a third season.

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne's Sheila will continue building her fitness empire in season three.

Netflix
Canceled: First Kill (Netflix)

Netflix users won't get to take a bite out of First Kill season 2, because the show has been canceled.

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME
Canceled: The First Lady (Showtime)

The First Lady will not have a second season on Showtime.

The CW
Ending: The Flash (The CW)

The race to The Flash's end is now on: The CW series will end with its ninth season in 2023.

NBC
Renewed: Weakest Link (NBC)

You are...renewed for season three! The Jane Lynch-hosted series will return with new episodes on NBC.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gordita Chronicles (HBO Max)

Gordita Chronicles will not get a second season at HBO Max.

Kane Skennar
Canceled: The Wilds (Prime Video)

Prime Video's young adult survival drama The Wilds was canceled after two seasons on July 28.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

Hopefully we'll get to find out what's next for Creddie, as iCarly has been renewed for another season.

TBS
Canceled: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

After seven seasons and more than 200 episodes, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is not returning to TBS this fall, the network announced July 25.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime Video
Renewed: Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

Season two of Wheel of Time hasn't even gotten a premiere date, but it's already been renewed for a third season. The cast confirmed the news at the Comic-Con panel July 21. 

SyFy
Renewed: Resident Alien (SyFy)

Resident Alien comes in peace and with renewal news: It will be back for season three.

FX
Renewed: Breeders (FX)

Following the season three finale, FX confirmed the Worsley family drama will continue in new episodes.

Scott McDermott/Peacock
Renewed: Dr. Death (Peacock)

Dr. Death will return for a second season on Peacock, but it will follow a different case. Season two will follow the story of surgeon Paolo Macchiarini.

FX
Renewed: The Bear (FX)

FX is cooking up another season of the Jeremy Allen White-fronted series mere weeks into the show's run.

Scott Patrick Green/ TBS
Canceled: Chad (TBS)

After being pushed from its spring premiere date, Chad was set to premiere in July. However, before its scheduled July 11 premiere date, the comedy was pulled by TBS.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Loot (Apple TV+)

The Maya Rudolph-led workplace comedy will have a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

We haven't seen the last of the Arconia, as Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Canceled: Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are celebrating Anne Lister's legacy following the show's cancellation. "While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed," Suranne wrote on Instagram July 8, "this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience."

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

4

Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

5

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

Latest News

Here's Your First Look at Bravo's Below Deck Adventure Trailer

Eliza Fletcher Death Case: Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges

Michelle Branch Says She & Patrick Carney Are "Working Through It"

We're Confident You'll Love Demi Lovato's Modern California Home

See Why Adele Sparked Marriage Rumors with Her Latest Instagram Post

Alexandra Daddario Reflects on Being Fired From All My Children

News Anchor Recalls Experiencing "Beginnings of a Stroke" While on Air