The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed

We've got a secret and we can't keep it: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a second season.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's reboot of Pretty Little Liars will have a next installment, HBO Max confirmed to E! News Sept. 7. The showrunners celebrated the news by noting in a statement that they were "beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars," who are played by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco.
As for what fans can expect from season two? Roberto and Lindsay promised that the reimagining will continue to be this "new, horror-version."
However, don't expect season one antagonist Chip (Carson Rowland) to resurface in season two. Roberto and Lindsay exclusively confirmed to E! News in August that the character got the ending that many will say he deserved.
"Chip is an irredeemable character," Lindsay told E! News. "Chip found a fitting end in our show."
(Translation: He did die offscreen.)
When we last saw Chip, he was being targeted by the killer "A," who was revealed to be Angela Water's twin brother Archie. Chip had previously sexually assaulted best friends Imogen (Bailee) and Tabby (Chandler).
In case you've yet to tune in for the PLL reboot, here's what you need to know, according to HBO Max: "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own."
