That's Right: Netflix Is Rebooting Teletubbies

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are set to bring more sunshine back into our lives.

Netflix is rebooting the beloved BBC classic Teletubbies for audiences everywhere. The show will follow our favorite Teletubbies interacting in their new world—all narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. Let's just hope there's some Tubby Custard involved.

"Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series," the streamer teased. "Each episode includes new, original 'Tummy Tales' songs that will have the entire family dancing along!"

The 'Tubbies will be voiced by Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage. No word yet on which child will be playing the sun (though, by the looks of the poster, she's already been cast).

The announcement was part of a larger lineup of children's shows coming to Netflix soon. Also making their debuts are Spirit Rangers, which follows trio of kids who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home, and Princess Power, based on the book Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim. New iterations of Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant, Gabby's Dollhouse, StoryBots and Cocomelon are also coming soon.