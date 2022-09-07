Masked Singer Shakeup: Everything to Know About the Show's New Format

Watch : Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

The Masked Singer has more surprises than ever up its sleeve.

The mystery celebrity singing competition is switching up the format in a major way for its upcoming eighth season, premiering Sept. 21, according to Fox.

For the first time ever, only one celebrity will move on from each episode. In seasons past, the celebrity with the lowest votes from the audience and judging panel would be unmasked, with the remaining celebs moving on in the competition.

However, in season eight, the studio audience will vote for their favorite of three performances, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show.

After that, the two remaining contestants will compete in a Battle Royale of the same song, with the winner moving on to compete against fresh competition the following week and the loser forced to unmask.

That's double the unmaskings!

The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.