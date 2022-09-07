Masked Singer Shakeup: Everything to Know About the Show's New Format

The Masked Singer has more surprises than ever up its sleeve.
The mystery celebrity singing competition is switching up the format in a major way for its upcoming eighth season, premiering Sept. 21, according to Fox.
For the first time ever, only one celebrity will move on from each episode. In seasons past, the celebrity with the lowest votes from the audience and judging panel would be unmasked, with the remaining celebs moving on in the competition.
However, in season eight, the studio audience will vote for their favorite of three performances, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show.
After that, the two remaining contestants will compete in a Battle Royale of the same song, with the winner moving on to compete against fresh competition the following week and the loser forced to unmask.
That's double the unmaskings!
The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.
The format isn't the only big change coming to The Masked Singer, which was won last season by Teyana Taylor.
Season eight will feature 22 celebrity contestants, the most in the show's history. In addition, the show is set to introduce all-new themed episodes, including Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Muppets Night, Thanksgiving and Fright Night.
While the contestants themselves remain a mystery, season eight will welcome guest appearances from celebrities including Will Arnett, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jodie Sweetin, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel and Drew Carey.
In addition, viewers can look forward to some cute new costumes in season eight, with Avocado and Bride already confirmed to hit The Masked Singer stage.
Get ready for a whole new era of The Masked Singer when season eight premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox.