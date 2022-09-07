Derek Jeter Hits a Home Run With His Sportswear Brand Greatness Wins: Here Are His Five Must-Haves

We interviewed Derek Jeter because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. All of the items featured are from Derek's product line, Greatness Wins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether your athletic move is big or small, Derek Jeter believes you deserve sportswear that will help you step up to the plate.

There's no doubt that the activewear market is highly saturated, but if you're looking for a brand that puts performance at the forefront, you're not alone. Derek joined forces with Chris Riccobono, Misty Copeland, and Wayne Gretzky with one question in mind: "what happened to the 'sport' in sportswear?" With so many brands focusing on athleisure and fashion instead of fitness, Greatness Wins is all about maximizing your performance.

Greatness Wins comes through with highly functional styles that cater to all sports, shapes, skill levels, and sizes, whether you're a professional player or a casual athlete. Sizes range from small to XXXL with styles made from premium performance fabrics.

In an exclusive E! interview, the New York Yankees icon shared his staple pieces for working out, running around with his three daughters, playing golf, and more.