Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school.
On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
"First Day of School!!" Chanel wrote on her Instagram, which is run by her parents. "I told mommy I know I'm a big girl but I want to stay your baby...Can I be a big girl baby? And she told me no matter what I'm her baby forever."
Coco described her daughter's first day of school as "bitter sweet" alongside a photo of Chanel. As for Ice-T, he simply couldn't believe how quickly life keeps moving.
"Time flies…@BabyChanelWorld," he wrote on Twitter. "1st day of 1st grade today…How about that…Wow."
For many students, the end of Labor Day weekend signaled the start of a brand-new school year. Stars like Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry kicked off September by sending their kids off to school.
For those who missed the special family moments, keep scrolling to see more first day of school memories.