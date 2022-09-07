RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Donates $100,000 to Flight Victims' Families Tied to Tom Girardi

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Diana Jenkins is giving back in a big way.

On Sept. 7, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she'd be donating $100,000 to benefit the immediate family members of the passengers and crew who died in the 2018 Lion Air 610 plane crash.

"I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Diana wrote in a statement shared to her socials. "I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind."

The Neuro Brands founder did not specifically name her co-star Erika Jayne, but she's the reason the plane crash victims became a topic of conversation on the show in the first place, as Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi were named in a fraud lawsuit related to the plane crash in 2020.

Diana's statement continued, "I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much."