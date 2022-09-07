RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Donates $100,000 to Flight Victims' Families Tied to Tom Girardi

Diana Jenkins is giving back in a big way.
On Sept. 7, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she'd be donating $100,000 to benefit the immediate family members of the passengers and crew who died in the 2018 Lion Air 610 plane crash.
"I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Diana wrote in a statement shared to her socials. "I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind."
The Neuro Brands founder did not specifically name her co-star Erika Jayne, but she's the reason the plane crash victims became a topic of conversation on the show in the first place, as Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi were named in a fraud lawsuit related to the plane crash in 2020.
Diana's statement continued, "I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much."
Erika's legal woes first began playing out on season 11 of RHOBH after she filed for divorce from Tom in Nov. 2020. That following month, she and her ex were named in the aforementioned lawsuit, which accused them of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of the Lion Air 610 plane crash victims.
Erika, who's always maintained her innocence, has since been dismissed from the suit, although attorneys said at the time that they planned to refile the case in California. Her attorney, Evan Borges, meanwhile praised the court's decision and further defended his client.
Like Diana said in her statement accompanying the donation announcement, most of the drama surrounding this lawsuit played out prior to her debut on the Bravo series. However, the preview for RHOBH's upcoming Sept. 7 episode shows that the plane crash victims will once again be brought up.
Erika, however, isn't having it. "I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me," she says in the teaser. "Caving because people think I should feel some way?"
"'What about the people?'" Erika adds in a mocking tone before yelling, "What about the facts?!"
According to a press release, Diana's donation is being made through her new charity, the Sunela Foundation, which is a partner of GVNG, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for those in need throughout the world.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
