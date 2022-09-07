Harry Styles Brings the Tears as Focus of Love Triangle in Emotional My Policeman Trailer

Harry Styles' upcoming movie is stirring all the emotions.
On Sept. 7, Amazon Prime Video released the full trailer for My Policeman, the actor's other highly anticipated film, following Don't Worry Darling. It stars the actor as Tom, a British man caught in a love triangle with his wife Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his lover Patrick, portrayed by David Dawson, in the 1950s, when same-sex relationships were illegal in the U.K.
"This love is all-consuming," Styles says in a voice-over in the clip, which shows his character being intimate with both partners separately. "I pity people who don't know what it feels like to be this in love."
Later in the video, Corrin's character tells her husband that Patrick is "trying to destroy our marriage."
The trailer for My Policeman, the big-screen adaptation of Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name, brought many fans to tears. "I'm sobbing from the trailer, just imaging the different parts of the story being brought to life by the cast," one person commented below the trailer posted to Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel. "It's going to be a heartbreaking movie, I will start buying tissues now."
My Policeman also features a time jump, with Linus Roache and Rupert Everett playing older versions of Tom and Patrick, respectively, while Gina McKee portrays the older Marion.
"He was always in your life," she tells Tom in the trailer, "in our lives."
My Policeman is Styles' third major acting role, following his debut in 2017's Dunkirk and his turn in his girlfriend Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling, which has been plagued by rumors of cast drama, most recently the viral "#Spitgate" controversy at the Venice Film Festival involving the "As it Was" singer and co-star Chris Pine (which was later debunked by the latter's rep).
My Policeman is set for release in theaters on Oct. 21 and on Prime Video on Nov. 4.