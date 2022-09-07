Harry Styles Brings the Tears as Focus of Love Triangle in Emotional My Policeman Trailer

Watch : Harry Styles SPIT on Chris Pine?: Don't Worry Darling DRAMA

Harry Styles' upcoming movie is stirring all the emotions.

On Sept. 7, Amazon Prime Video released the full trailer for My Policeman, the actor's other highly anticipated film, following Don't Worry Darling. It stars the actor as Tom, a British man caught in a love triangle with his wife Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his lover Patrick, portrayed by David Dawson, in the 1950s, when same-sex relationships were illegal in the U.K.

"This love is all-consuming," Styles says in a voice-over in the clip, which shows his character being intimate with both partners separately. "I pity people who don't know what it feels like to be this in love."

Later in the video, Corrin's character tells her husband that Patrick is "trying to destroy our marriage."

The trailer for My Policeman, the big-screen adaptation of Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name, brought many fans to tears. "I'm sobbing from the trailer, just imaging the different parts of the story being brought to life by the cast," one person commented below the trailer posted to Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel. "It's going to be a heartbreaking movie, I will start buying tissues now."