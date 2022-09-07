These Raising a F***ing Star Kids Want to Be the Next Gigi Hadid and Jay Z

Watch : Why Former AGT Star Flau'Jae Johnson Is the Next Big Rapper

The stars of E! new reality show are ready to become Hollywood's next big thing.

Raising a F***ing Star dives into the world of today's biggest up-and-coming child stars and the parents behind them helping to make their dreams come true. Among the show's talented cast of kids is model Breanna Bunevacz, who exclusively shared with E! News which of today's biggest supermodels she aspires to be like one day.

"I'd say Gigi [Hadid] is definitely an inspiration," she revealed. "But I'd say more of an inspiration would be, probably Taylor Hill, just because she didn't have that boost of already being in the celebrity industry like Gigi and her mother."

But it wasn't Gigi or Taylor that sparked her interest in modeling. Rather, it was her mother and manager (ahem, momager) Jessica Bunevacz, who was a former model in the Philippines before moving the family to the U.S.

"I remember in the Philippines, I was a kid, and she would have all of these makeup artists come to the house, and I would always just be jealous," Breanna shared. "And I was like, 'Wait, I kind of want my makeup done.'"