Julia Fox's Latest Look Proves She's Mastered the Art of Attention-Grabbing Fashion

To celebrate New York Fashion Week before it officially kicks off, Julia Fox brought her fashion A-game to attend The Jeffries Party. See her daring leather look for yourself.

Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox's is setting her own trends.

There's no denying that the Uncut Gems star has grabbed the internet's attention with her looks, including her NSFW low-rise pants, sexy lingerie get-up to grocery shop and risqué two-piece outfit. Once again, she's proving that she's mastered the art of bold—never boring—fashion after being spotted in an extremely cut out dress in New York City.

During her late-night outing on Sept. 6, Julia posed for photos in a black leather sheath dress that featured a plunging neckline with 10 tiny strips of fabric cut out.

Julia's daring design was also held up together with a floor-length double studded belt that acted as a halter strap. She paired the leather look with belted ankle boots and a matching handbag. Of course, her eye-catching outfit wouldn't be complete without her signature winged liner, painted on in a fiery red shade and elongated all the way out to her temples.

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Match In Denim Outfits In Paris

According to WWD, Julia stepped out for The Jeffries Party to celebrate New York Fashion Week ahead of the festivities, which kick off on Sept. 9.

The actress, who continues to go viral with her eccentric beauty and fashion, recently shared that she's well-aware of how shocking her attire can be.

"I think just being fearless, not giving a f--k, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Julia told People in June about her risk-taking style. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."

"Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s--t, you know?" she continued. "If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service." 

She clarified, "A visual service."

If her latest leather look is any indication, she's definitely putting in overtime!

