Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriend Slams "Ageist" Comments About His Breakup With Camila Morrone

Watch : Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready to Date Again Following Breakup?

Leonardo DiCaprio's former ex-girlfriend is weighing in amid his recent breakup with Camila Morrone.

Kristen Zang, who dated the Oscar Winner from 1995 to 1999 is speaking out publicly about their relationship for the first time. Reflecting on their relationship in an essay for People, the former model shared that she felt the need to address the "ageist" headlines and comments surrounding DiCaprio's and Morrone's split. "I'm a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend," Zang wrote. "But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21."

She continued, "I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good."