Grab Your Person: Kate Walsh Is Returning for Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial in season 19 of the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 07, 2022 6:30 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyABCKate WalshCelebrities
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents

Kate Walsh is scrubbing back in.

ABC confirmed to E! News that Dr. Addison Montgomery will return to Grey Sloan Memorial in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, as first reported by Variety. And fans of the medical drama will be delighted to learn that the actress isn't just making a brief appearance—she's actually returning in a recurring role, too. 

Walsh recently reprised her role as the doctor in season 18, in which she, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) mourned the death of Derek (Patrick Dempsey). Meredith and Addison were able to grieve together and make amends after years of discord.

Walsh and Pompeo's onscreen reunion was particularly emotional, as the actresses have been through so much together since the show first aired in 2005. "All of us from the original cast, we do share such a special bond," Pompeo told E!'s Daily Pop last October. "We went through something that only a few people can understand."

photos
Grey's Anatomy: Epic Romances

She continued, "To see all of that hard work and all of that craziness that we went through—getting famous so quickly and the show was such a big deal—and to come together again and the show is still on the air, to know that our work has had such an impact, it's pretty moving."

Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Walsh added in a separate interview with Daily Pop that she was grateful to return to the series, which led to a starring role in her own spin-off Private Practice. "I've had an incredible experience on this show," she shared. "It's never been anything about amazing for me, and I'm incredibly grateful for it. It made me a better actor and a better human and I had nothing but an amazing and incredible experience." 

But Grey's Anatomy has changed a lot over the years, with a slew of new stars joining the series in the coming season. Pompeo, meanwhile, is expected to appear on the show in a limited capacity as the show shifts focus to a new generation of medical residents, played by Niko Terho

In an E! News exclusive sneak peek of season 19, Dr. Grey is shown meeting with the residents, telling them, "Congratulations, you did it. You're here. You will save lives with this equipment—and you will end them."

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

See how the new residents respond to pressure when season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

4

Eliza Fletcher Found Dead at 34: What to Know About the Teacher

5

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

Latest News

News Anchor Recalls Experiencing "Beginnings of a Stroke" While on Air

Find Out Who Jamie Lynn Spears Is Competing Against on New Series

Tilda Swinton Unveils Yellow Hair for Ukraine at Venice Film Festival

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Pack on PDA During Tuscany Trip

Laura Dern Makes a Case for Layering a Blazer With a Glitzy Ballgown

The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed