Grab Your Person: Kate Walsh Is Returning for Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents

Kate Walsh is scrubbing back in.

ABC confirmed to E! News that Dr. Addison Montgomery will return to Grey Sloan Memorial in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, as first reported by Variety. And fans of the medical drama will be delighted to learn that the actress isn't just making a brief appearance—she's actually returning in a recurring role, too.

Walsh recently reprised her role as the doctor in season 18, in which she, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) mourned the death of Derek (Patrick Dempsey). Meredith and Addison were able to grieve together and make amends after years of discord.

Walsh and Pompeo's onscreen reunion was particularly emotional, as the actresses have been through so much together since the show first aired in 2005. "All of us from the original cast, we do share such a special bond," Pompeo told E!'s Daily Pop last October. "We went through something that only a few people can understand."