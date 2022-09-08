Why Matthew Fox Returned to Acting for Last Light After a 7-Year Hiatus

Watch : Last Light Star Matthew Fox "Couldn't Wait" to Film in Sand Dunes

Matthew Fox is back in action.

The 56-year-old star is returning to the small screen for the first time since his fan-favorite TV series Lost ended in 2010 for Peacock's new limited series Last Light. His role as petro-chemist Andy Yeats, who is fighting to save the world from an apocalyptic oil crisis, comes seven years since his last acting gig in the 2015 film Bone Tomahawk.

So what brought Fox out of retirement?

"On a personal level, I wanted to executive produce for the first time in my career," he exclusively told E! News. "I had completed a bucket list of projects that I wanted to do in 2014 and I felt like I had accomplished what I set out to accomplish and was gonna focus my energies on other things. The notion that I'd never executive produced was still sort of there and this project was going to give me the opportunity to do that with my managerial partner Bill Choi, who's my manager, but also more importantly a very good friend. We wanted the opportunity to collaborate together and to work on more creative elements rather than sort of logistics."

Fox also connected to the project's plot, which follows Yeats trying to reconnect with his family across the globe as they attempt to survive the world crumbling around them.