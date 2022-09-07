How Lea Michele Didn't Let Drama Rain on Her Funny Girl Success

Watch : Lea Michele Addresses Past Work Allegations & "Illiterate" Rumors

Lea Michele has weathered the storm and is finally enjoying her parade.

The Glee star made her debut in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on Sept. 6, the culmination of a dramatic, headline-generating 13-year journey to taking the stage as comedian Fanny Brice. "A dream come true is an understatement," Michele wrote on Instagram of landing the role, which was originated by her idol, Barbra Streisand, in 1964.

And it someone was taking a spill, it wasn't the 36-year-old, who brought the house down, with an eyewitness telling E! News that Michele earned four standing ovations during the first act alone. "The applause and cheering have been nonstop since Lea first came on stage," the attendee said. "The audience was losing their minds at pretty much anything Lea did."

The rapturous response to Michele's return to Broadway comes after months of speculation about a rumored feud between the actress and her predecessor Beanie Feldstein, who left the revival sooner than expected in July, in addition to resurfaced allegations about her conduct on the set of Glee.