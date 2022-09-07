Superman & Lois Has Found Its New Jonathan Kent

Watch : Tyler Hoechlin Becomes Superman for "Supergirl"

Superman & Lois has found a new superhero.

Michael Bishop will play the role of Jonathan Kent, one of the teen sons of Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) in The CW's superhero show, the network confirmed to E! News. Bishop, an Australian actor, recently made his American film debut playing the lead role of DJ Maz in the Disney Channel's film Spin.

The role of Jonathan was previously played by Jordan Elsass, who Warner Bros. Television announced was leaving the show in Aug. 2022 due to personal reasons.

"Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons," the studio said in an Aug. 17 statement. "The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast."

Bishop excitedly responded to the casting news on Instagram, reposting Deadline's announcement along with a photo of himself at 4 years old in a Superman costume.