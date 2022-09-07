House of Hammer Filmmakers Edit Out Alleged Bite Photo After Viewers Question Authenticity

Watch : Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors

The discovery+ docu-series House of Hammer is facing criticism after featuring an alleged photo of a bite mark.

The series premiered on the platform Sept. 2 and featured accuser Courtney Vucekovich, who detailed her relationship with actor Armie Hammer. In the show, the business owner said she had been love-bombed by the Social Network star and that she had participated in sexual acts—including bondage and biting—with him, despite her discomfort. She said that she never told him "no" during such encounters.

As Vucekovich detailed their interactions, a photo of what she said was a bite mark was shown on-screen. "I think Armie took that picture," Courtney said in the series. "He bites really hard. And he tells you to wear them like a badge of honor, almost like he convinced me I'm lucky to have it."

However, viewers began to question the authenticity of the photo after they found a similar image of a bite tattoo on Pinterest.