The Boys' Erin Moriarty Says She Feels "Dehumanized" and "Silenced" By Misogynistic Fans

The Boys' Erin Moriarty is speaking out about the way she's been treated by fans of the series.

In an emotional Instagram post, the actress discussed the comments people have made about her appearance, as well as her character Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight. "I do feel silenced," the actress wrote Sept. 6. "I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed."

Moriarty included screengrabs from a fan's blog post, "#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans,'" in which Instagram user @butcherscanary wrote about the misogynistic comments fans have made about Moriarty and her character on Reddit and Twitter. "The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show," @butcherscanary wrote in the article, "a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings."

Moriarty noted that she sees the irony in the way fans have spoken about her looks, writing, "This does break my heart—I've opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against."