Bling Empire Season 3 Officially Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Kim Lee RESTRICTS Bling Empire Co-Star's Kevin Krieder's DMs

Bling Empire is back—and the empire is expanding.

Netflix dropped a release date for the richest reality series around ​on Sept. 7. ​So when can fans expect more drama? Well, season three of the show will premiere Oct. 5.

The show will pick up right where we left off at the end of season two, the streamer teases, with resident matriarch Anna Shay receiving "a shocking visit from someone from the past." Eagle-eyed viewers will remember that mysterious figure is actually Andrew Gray, the ex-boyfriend of Kelly Mi Li, who we first met in season one. After being on-again, off-again for over five years, the couple broke up in March 2021.

Season three will also focus on many of our other favorite Blingers, including Kane Lim, who "books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career," according to the streamer. On the other hand, Netflix reveals that his feuding best friend, Kevin Kreider, is rekindling "an old romance." Seems like he's moved on from Kim Lee.

And of course, the perennial proxy war between Anna and Christine Chiu rages on.