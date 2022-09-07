Bling Empire Season 3 Officially Has a Premiere Date

Bling Empire is back—and the empire is expanding.
Netflix dropped a release date for the richest reality series around on Sept. 7. So when can fans expect more drama? Well, season three of the show will premiere Oct. 5.
The show will pick up right where we left off at the end of season two, the streamer teases, with resident matriarch Anna Shay receiving "a shocking visit from someone from the past." Eagle-eyed viewers will remember that mysterious figure is actually Andrew Gray, the ex-boyfriend of Kelly Mi Li, who we first met in season one. After being on-again, off-again for over five years, the couple broke up in March 2021.
Season three will also focus on many of our other favorite Blingers, including Kane Lim, who "books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career," according to the streamer. On the other hand, Netflix reveals that his feuding best friend, Kevin Kreider, is rekindling "an old romance." Seems like he's moved on from Kim Lee.
And of course, the perennial proxy war between Anna and Christine Chiu rages on.
"Meanwhile," the season description reads, "Nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna. How can they bring peace?"
First look photos released by Netflix show the group attending a number of exclusive events, including a snap of Christine and Kevin heading into Paris Fashion Week.
Back when season two premiered in May 2022, Christine teased the upcoming third season, saying it's more light-hearted than its predecessor.
"There's so much more and there's light at the end of the tunnel," she exclusively told E! News in May. "There's light in the form of international trips that are filled with heart and laughter and bling. It was a rocky period. Season 2A is a rocky period and we kind of get our footing back in Season 2B. So, to be continued..."
To be continued, indeed!
Season three of Bling Empire will be available to stream Oct. 5 on Netflix.