You're So Vain You Probably Never Realized This Theory About How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Watch : Going to the Movies With Kate Hudson

Benjamin Barry may have let his and Andie Anderson's love fern die, but fans' adoration for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lives on.

So much so, in fact, that a social media user analyzed the film and came up with a theory about Andie's hair that Kate Hudson approves.

As TikToker Raven Stone noted on the platform, Kate's Andie wears her hair straight for a large part of the movie, especially while she and advertiser Ben (Matthew McConaughey) are toying with each other's hearts so she can write her magazine article and he can win a bet.

"Every single time we see her researching her article, messing with Ben, she's Andie Anderson 'How To' Girl," Raven said, noting Andie's hair is poker straight. "But we know that Andie Anderson doesn't want to be Andie Anderson 'How To' Girl. She wants to write about stuff that matters like politics and current affairs."