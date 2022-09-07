The Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is About to Unfold

A storm is brewing in Bachelor Nation.
Clouds began forming on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had underwhelming fantasy suite experiences, but before lightening got the chance to strike, fans were hit with a cliffhanger ending that won't be resolved until next week's finale.
Thankfully, host Jesse Palmer gave E! News' Daily Pop a forecast of what's to come—including the reasoning behind a two-night live finale, which will be a first for The Bachelorette. "The big reason is because so much happened with both Rachel and Gabby on those last days in Mexico, and so much has happened since that time as well," Jesse said during the exclusive interview. "So, we thought it was best to pause, bring both Gabby and Rachel live to set with their men to address a lot of the controversy that's about to unfold."
He didn't provide any additional details about what exactly that controversy will pertain to, but fans know that both Bachelorettes are in tough positions at the moment. Gabby's been left with just one man after Johnny and Jason voluntarily departed the show because they weren't ready to propose, while Rachel—who had an admittedly better experience in the fantasy suites—had something go wrong with Zach.
"Something was just off," Jesse said of Rachel and Zach post-fantasy suite. "I don't know if you could tell, but when we saw them have that conversation the morning after, something just didn't seem right. We're all sort of waiting for the answer to find out what happened that night in the fantasy suite that turned things upside down because it seemed like things between Zach and Rachel were going so well."
As for Gabby, Jesse said that while she and Erich have "had an outstanding time in Mexico up to this point," they're "not at the finish line just yet."
Clearly, a lot's going on—after all, there are two Bachelorettes. Some have expressed their disappointment with the show's current set-up over the course of this season, but Jesse revealed he's "liked it a lot."
"It worked because of Rachel and Gabby; I think it had to be them," he said on Daily Pop. "I think the big theme this year has been their friendship and their ability to rely on each her and lean on each other to get through some of these ups and downs. They are both unbelievably intelligent, they're incredible women, but they've had each other to guide each other."
Does Jesse think a two Bachelor arrangement would work? "I think it could," he said. "Of course, the people that make that decision, that's way out of my pay grade, but I do think for a franchise always trying to find ways to make it fresh and new, you start wondering, you're thinking to yourself, 'Who could that be?' And there have been some dynamic duos in Bachelor history that potentially could work. So it would not shock me if we saw something like this down the road with two Bachelors."
The season finale of The Bachelorette kicks off Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.