The Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is About to Unfold

Watch : Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale

A storm is brewing in Bachelor Nation.

Clouds began forming on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had underwhelming fantasy suite experiences, but before lightening got the chance to strike, fans were hit with a cliffhanger ending that won't be resolved until next week's finale.

Thankfully, host Jesse Palmer gave E! News' Daily Pop a forecast of what's to come—including the reasoning behind a two-night live finale, which will be a first for The Bachelorette. "The big reason is because so much happened with both Rachel and Gabby on those last days in Mexico, and so much has happened since that time as well," Jesse said during the exclusive interview. "So, we thought it was best to pause, bring both Gabby and Rachel live to set with their men to address a lot of the controversy that's about to unfold."

He didn't provide any additional details about what exactly that controversy will pertain to, but fans know that both Bachelorettes are in tough positions at the moment. Gabby's been left with just one man after Johnny and Jason voluntarily departed the show because they weren't ready to propose, while Rachel—who had an admittedly better experience in the fantasy suites—had something go wrong with Zach.