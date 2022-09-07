A Million Dollar Listing New York Star Just Teamed Up With RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky

The news comes after a source confirmed to E! News in July that Million Dollar Listing New York had been put on pause. Bravo did not comment nor confirm if the show has officially been canceled, but it seems possible that the reality series might have reached its end.

The same doesn't have to be said for Tyler's reality TV career, though. After all, Netflix announced in June that Mauricio and The Agency would be getting their own show.

Titled Buying Beverly Hills, the eight-episode real estate series will follow "the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills, California," according to a press release. "Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

See more of Mauricio on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Past seasons of Million Dollar Listing New York are now streaming on Peacock.

