A Million Dollar Listing New York Star Just Teamed Up With RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky

Two Bravo brokers are joining forces.
Million Dollar Listing New York alum Tyler Whitman shared an Instagram video announcing that real estate firm Triplement—where he's led The Whitman Team for a number of years—would officially be joining luxury real estate brokerage The Agency on Sept. 6. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are surely aware, The Agency is headed by none other than Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky.
News of The Agency acquiring Triplemint was initially announced in May, but the deal was finalized this week. In his Instagram video, Tyler admitted the transition has been an "emotional" one since he's been with Triplemint since its inception, but at the same time, he's excited for this new phase of his career. The Bravo star even described the new gig as "very sexy and fun and thrilling, and a pretty crowning moment in our journey."
Kyle was quick to show her support for Tyler, reposting his video to her Instagram Story. Mauricio did the same, in addition to responding, "Yesss. An official welcome." The couple's daughter Alexia Umansky, who works for The Agency, also gave Tyler a warm welcome in the comments.
The news comes after a source confirmed to E! News in July that Million Dollar Listing New York had been put on pause. Bravo did not comment nor confirm if the show has officially been canceled, but it seems possible that the reality series might have reached its end.
The same doesn't have to be said for Tyler's reality TV career, though. After all, Netflix announced in June that Mauricio and The Agency would be getting their own show.
Titled Buying Beverly Hills, the eight-episode real estate series will follow "the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills, California," according to a press release. "Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles."
Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.
See more of Mauricio on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Past seasons of Million Dollar Listing New York are now streaming on Peacock.
