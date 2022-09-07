UGG 24-Hour Flash Sale: Don’t Miss These Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at Just $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It doesn't get more comfortable than a pair of UGGs. UGG is just one of those brands I've been shopping forever that I can always rely on. The shoes are durable, cozy, and truly timeless. You can never have too many pairs of UGG footwear in your wardrobe, but, unfortunately, we all don't have an endless shopping budget. And, on top of that, UGG sales just don't happen very often. If you're reading this, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour sale happening right now.

You can shop the UGG Closet Sale today only, which means you can save 60%. There are thousands of styles on sale for less than $100, with discounts up to 50% off. UGG shoes with a two-digit price point are tough to come by. Don't miss out on these deals. Here are some of the standout picks from the sale.