UGG 24-Hour Flash Sale: Don’t Miss These Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at Just $9

It doesn't get more comfortable than a pair of UGGs. UGG is just one of those brands I've been shopping forever that I can always rely on. The shoes are durable, cozy, and truly timeless. You can never have too many pairs of UGG footwear in your wardrobe, but, unfortunately, we all don't have an endless shopping budget. And, on top of that, UGG sales just don't happen very often. If you're reading this, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour sale happening right now.
You can shop the UGG Closet Sale today only, which means you can save 60%. There are thousands of styles on sale for less than $100, with discounts up to 50% off. UGG shoes with a two-digit price point are tough to come by. Don't miss out on these deals. Here are some of the standout picks from the sale.
UGG 60% Off Deals
UGG Oh Fluffita
There's nothing mellow about this yellow. These flufftastic shoes are the perfect hybrid between a slipper and sandals. It comes 13 colorways.
A shopper raved, "My 12th pair! Yep, an even dozen of these beauties sit in my closet, all bagged up & ready to GO! This perfect sandal has gotten me through one of the hottest, stickiest most humid summers in Florida history. Fit true-to-size perfectly, quality the BEST ( of course, it's UGG!) easy to clean and keep looking like brand new, soles do NOT wear out. Love them in all colors!"
UGG PRIDE Leda Cozy Sock
Yes, UGG makes socks too. Ge ready to obsess. These are just as comfortable as their shoes. You're going to fall in love with these. You'll want them in every color.
A shopper said, "These socks are great! Super comfy and soft. They are thick too and go up to my calfs because I have short legs. They are also vibrant and true to the color in picture. I LOVE them."
UGG Sienna Rain Boot
The last thing you want is to walk around in some wet shoes, right? Just go for the high-quality rain boots from UGG. You won't regret it. Plus, you really cannot beat this price.
UGG Hapsburg Lace Wool
Keeping up with the latest trends is cool and all, but there's just something oh-so-special about buying those "keep forever styles." These shoes are truly timeless and they're 60% off right now.
UGG Neumel Boot
Orange you loving these booties? These lace-up shoes are available in vibrant shades of blue, pink, lime, and purple. These supportive shoes have all-day cushioning and they're incredibly comfortable, just like all UGGs.
A fan of the shoes said, "I wear these boots 3 seasons! They are so comfortable and warm. I have these and the mini boots in many different colors! This time I got the emerald green! They are so fine!"
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
You can wear these slippers around the house and in public thanks to their durable sole. They're on sale in red, olive, and lime. These slippers have 7,300+ 5-star reviews.
A shopper shared, "Wow. These are hands down the best slippers I've owned. Comfortable, soft, I have nothing bad to say about them. You get what you pay for! Worth every penny!"
UGG Oh Yeah
UGG has really nailed the indoor/outdoor slipper game. You will make every excuse possible to wear them, trust me on that one. They are on sale in five colors.
A fan of the slipper reviewed, "I Am OBSESSED With These Slippers!! I LOVE these slippers! They perfectly transition from indoor to outdoor wear. I have even worn these running errands and grocery shopping - you can still look put together but have the comfort of house shoes! I will be a lifelong customer!"
UGG Goldenstar
These minimalist performance platforms are made from a velvetesque suede. You can wear them with anything and experience all-day comfort. They have reliable cushioning, traction, and durability. Plus, they feel incredibly lightweight. There are four colorways to choose from.
A reviewer gushed, "I Have Purchased Every Color And Two In Black. I have the worst feet in the world. I have pain daily. Shoes that claim to be WW never are. These do not claim to be anything but they are. SO COMFORTABLE. ADJUSTABLE VELCRO THAT STAYS IN PLACE. Honestly, like walking on puff balls. I have searched (and I am totally honest, here), through 28 pair of shoes this past year. Not one has worked for me. It is humiliating, frustrating and UGH! These UGGS are the most comfortable shoes I have worn in FOREVER. Medium to Extra Wide will love these sandals."
UGG Fluffita
If platforms and flat sandals had a baby, I would be these Fluffita shoes. They have an adjustable strap and contoured footbed for support. They also come in white, purple, pink, and grey.
A fan of this style shared, "These are some of the cutest and most comfortable sandals I ever had. In fact, I had not worn sandals in years because of bad feet, until I found these. The curly fur means there is no slippage in the footbed (in my correct size), and the generous toe box covers the misshapen toes I have because of extra bone growth (bunions)."
UGG Classic Mini Double Zip
If you love your UGG boots, but you feel like it's a whole process to take them off and put them on, get this pair with zippers. They're comfortable, supportive, water-resistant, and durable. What more could you want in a shoe? You can also get them in black.
UGG Fluff Flip Flop Logo
Ditch your flip flops for this fluffy pair that's next-level luxurious.
UGG Fluff You
You cannot go wrong with a pair of Fluff You slippers. They're great for the house or even the outdoors since they have great traction and a durable sole. You'll want a pair in every color. There are 12 to choose from, by the way.
UGG Fluff Slide II
Warning: you will fall in love with these fluffy slides. I mean, how can you not? They're so soft and they come in so many fun colors. You'll wear them everywhere you can.
UGG Classic Clear Mini
If you don't have UGG rain boots, I suggest that you stop what you're doing and nab a pair. These have all of the comfort and durability of the UGGs you know and love, plus they're waterproof. These are essential for rainy and snowy weather.
UGG Tasman Slipper
UGG's classic Tasman slippers got a bright update with five bold colors to choose from. My advice: size down in these because they do stretch with time.
UGG Classic Short II Boot
UGG's classic short boots are a "can't go wrong" style. Switch things up from your standard neutrals with this fun red colorway.
UGG Miranda Fleece Robe
I'm writing this with my UGG fleece robe on. Other robes just don't compare to this plush fabric.
UGG Neumel Cozy
These shoes are just as cozy on the inside as they look on the outside. They will be your new fall favorite.
