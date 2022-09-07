Eliza Fletcher Found Dead at 34: What to Know About the Teacher

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Eliza Fletcher.



Three days after being abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, authorities confirmed the kindergarten teacher was found deceased on Sept. 5.



Fletcher was out running on Sept. 2 when security video, per Memphis police, showed that a person approached the 34-year-old and forced her into a black GMC Terrain. Two days after her kidnapping, authorities announced that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with her disappearance. After police made the tragic discovery, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of kidnapping were added.



Her cause of death has not been released at this time.



After news broke of Fletcher's death, her family shared a few words about experiencing heartbreak amid "this senseless loss."



"Liza was such a joy to so many—her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her," the Sept. 6 statement read. "Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her."