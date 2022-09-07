Blake Lively Gets First CMA Awards Nomination for Taylor Swift Video: See the Full List of 2022 Nominees

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

I bet you think about the music video Blake Lively directed for Taylor Swift.

Well, if you haven't lately, you may now. The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards on Sept. 7, and the clip for "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) is up for Music Video of the Year, making it Lively's first-ever CMA nomination and Swift's 27th.

As for the rest of the nominees, Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nods, followed by Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five apiece. Cody Johnson and Josh Osbourne trail closely behind, both receiving four nominations, with Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland and Carrie Underwood each in the running in three categories.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville Nov. 9 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.