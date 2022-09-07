Blake Lively Gets First CMA Awards Nomination for Taylor Swift Video: See the Full List of 2022 Nominees

You know you love it. Blake Lively is nominated for her first CMA Awards. The actress and Taylor Swift are up in the Music Video of the Year category for their "I Bet You Think About Me" video.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 07, 2022 2:07 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicBlake LivelyAwardsTaylor SwiftCMA Awards
Watch: All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

I bet you think about the music video Blake Lively directed for Taylor Swift.

Well, if you haven't lately, you may now. The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards on Sept. 7, and the clip for "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) is up for Music Video of the Year, making it Lively's first-ever CMA nomination and Swift's 27th.

As for the rest of the nominees, Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nods, followed by Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five apiece. Cody Johnson and Josh Osbourne trail closely behind, both receiving four nominations, with Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland and Carrie Underwood each in the running in three categories.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville Nov. 9 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. 

photos
Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

Until then, check out the full list of nominees below.

Alex Arielle

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs   
Miranda Lambert    
Chris Stapleton  
Carrie Underwood   
Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert 
Ashley McBryde 
Carly Pearce 
Carrie Underwood 
Lainey Wilson 

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church 
Luke Combs 
Cody Johnson 
Chris Stapleton 
Morgan Wallen 

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

3
Exclusive

Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is Coming

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A 
Little Big Town 
Midland 
Old Dominion 
Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn 
Brothers Osborne 
Dan + Shay 
LOCASH 
Maddie & Tae 

New Artist of the Year
HARDY 
Walker Hayes 
Cody Johnson 
Parker McCollum 
Lainey Wilson 

Album of the Year 
Growin' Up, Luke Combs 
Humble Quest, Maren Morris 
Palomino, Miranda Lambert 
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson 
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion 

Single of the Year 
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson 
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton 

Song of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Shane McAnally
"Sand In My Boots," Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley 

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Republic Records

Music Video of the Year 
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton), Director: Blake Lively 
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi), Director: Harper Smith 
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson), Director: Michael Monaco 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Director: Alexa Campbell 
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney 

Musical Event of the Year
"Beers On Me," Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

3
Exclusive

Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is Coming

4

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

5

Company Founded By Angelina Jolie Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million

Latest News

News Anchor Recalls Experiencing "Beginnings of a Stroke" While on Air

Find Out Who Jamie Lynn Spears Is Competing Against on New Series

Tilda Swinton Unveils Yellow Hair for Ukraine at Venice Film Festival

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Pack on PDA During Tuscany Trip

Laura Dern Makes a Case for Layering a Blazer With a Glitzy Ballgown

The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed