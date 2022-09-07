John Legend Reveals What Really Caused a “Strain” in His Friendship With Kanye West

Watch : John Legend Dishes on Strained Kanye West Friendship

John Legend is clearing the air about his strained relationship with Kanye West.

The "All of Me" singer, 43, clarified what really caused a rift in his close friendship with the Donda rapper, who was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump before deciding to run against him and Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

"What it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said," Legend explained during an interview with the New Yorker published Sept. 4. "That was kind of the Rupert Murdoch version of the story—it was all over the New York Post and Fox News."

Legend stated that what actually happened was West got upset when the Oscar winner did not support him when he ran for president, adding, "that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship."

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn't support him and I supported Joe Biden," he continued. "It's up to him whether he can get past that."