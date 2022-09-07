Jane Fonda Shares Health Update Amid Battle With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Jane Fonda is staying active.
The Grace and Frankie actress, 84, gave fans an update on how she's doing nearly a week after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.
"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma," she wrote in a blog post on her website Sept. 6. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."
Jane noted that she has received messages from people who have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades, jokingly writing, "Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about ‘many decades.' One will do just fine."
The Monster-In-Law actress also told fans how she's been feeling after her first chemotherapy session, which took place three weeks ago.
"I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," Jane wrote. "The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."
While this isn't the Oscar winner's first bout with cancer, she acknowledged the privilege she has of receiving "top-drawer treatment" for her illness and says she "will continue to fight for quality health care for all."
Jane's blog post comes just days after she publicly shared her non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis, writing that she "will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."
"We're living through the most consequential time in human history," she captioned the Sept. 2 Instagram post, "because what we do or don't do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change."