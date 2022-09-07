Jane Fonda Shares Health Update Amid Battle With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Watch : Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer

Jane Fonda is staying active.

The Grace and Frankie actress, 84, gave fans an update on how she's doing nearly a week after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma," she wrote in a blog post on her website Sept. 6. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."

Jane noted that she has received messages from people who have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades, jokingly writing, "Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about ‘many decades.' One will do just fine."