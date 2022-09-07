Taylor Swift Supports BFF Gigi Hadid at Launch of Guest in Residence Line

Gigi Hadid celebrated the debut of her new luxury cashmere line, Guest in Residence, with a star-studded dinner on Sept. 6. See the photos of Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more.

They'll certainly never go out of style.

In celebration of the launch of her new luxury cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, Gigi Hadid hosted a star-studded dinner at Le Chalet in New York City on Sept. 6. Among the attendees who stepped out for the Parisian cuisine dinner included the runway model's BFF Taylor Swift, sister Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tan France and Edward Enninful, in addition to other celebs.

Not only does the 27-year-old serve as the founder of her cashmere clothing line, but she also is at the helms as its creative director. Per a press release, Gigi's was "conceived to honor and evoke a fresh appreciation and respect for the timeless designs, materials and craftsmanship of heritage heirlooms for all generations."

As for the inspiration behind the brand's name? Guest in Residence stems from Gigi's "rigorous travel during her modeling career, which has quite literally taken her all over the globe."

photos
Gigi Hadid's Star-Studded 27th Birthday Party

As for the line itself, shoppers can get their hands on the luxury cashmere goods when it debuts on Sept. 7.

Until then, check out the photos from Gigi's launch event:

Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman
Antoni Porowski, Tan France
Olivia Perez, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski
Sophia Perez
Noor
Mary Lawless
Leah McCarthy
Gabriella Karefa Johnson
Mohamed Hadid
Madison Headrick
Daphne Groeneveld
Alastair McKimm, Imaan Hammam
Gigi Hadid, Anok Yai
Anok Yai
Precious Lee
Sophia Roe

