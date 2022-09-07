Kim Kardashian Recalls How Kanye West Helped Her Gain a "Different Level of Respect"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify

Kim Kardashian has been famous for well over a decade.

But in a conversation for Interview's recent cover story, editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked the Kardashians star when she knew she had "really arrived in high society." Her answer involved looking back at her time with Kanye West.

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people," Kim—who shares four kids with the "Heartless" rapper—said, "I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect."

Of course, she gives herself credit for where she is today, too. "I've also seen a s--t more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that," she continued. "There's levels to it."

Kim and Kanye's relationship isn't the only thing that has changed in recent years (the SKIMS mogul filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier this year). Kim also revealed in the interview that she no longer gets starstruck.