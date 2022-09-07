Making the Cut Designer Georgia Hardinge Drops a TikTok-Ready Amazon Fashion Collection

We interviewed Georgia Hardinge because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Georgia's Making the Cut Amazon clothing line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like most of us are dressing for social media these days. So, of course, the Making the Cut Season 3 designers created looks with for a TikTok-inspired challenge. Spoiler alert for anyone who's behind on the Prime Video reality show: Georgia Hardinge won the challenge with her looks that she described as an "awakening of a dark sculptural angel."
The judges, Heidi Klum, Nicole Richie, and Jeremy Scott were impressed with Georgia's creations, but the designer is admittedly surprised she got her first win from a TikTok-focused assignment. She told E!, "It's so funny because every time I put a video on TikTok, I just feel so old. And I won that challenge. The irony isn't lost on me."
While Georgia may have been initially skeptical about designing with TikTok in mind, she "loved doing the video," explaining, "I feel like back in the day, people tried to hide away from sharing their creative processes. It was just so secretive. Now, it's much nicer that we are encouraged to show people how to create. It gets them more excited about your product."
And now the fans can go from fanning out over Georgia's design process to shopping her creations on Amazon. She put together a capsule collection inspired by her winning looks from Episode 6. In an exclusive E! interview, Georgia talked about winning the challenge, getting support from the incomparable Tim Gunn, and filming the show.
You can watch new episodes of Making the Cut on Prime Video every Friday.
E!: I loved seeing Halle and Chlöe Bailey as guest judges. What was it like having their feedback in the mix?
GH: They're super creative, so they have a real background and understanding of how creative processes are. I also found them to be very gentle and understanding. They made efforts to understand the designers inside and out instead of just giving feedback to kick someone out.
E!: While you worked on your designs, Tim always had such thoughtful suggestions and guiding questions. What was it like having Tim along as a mentor for this journey?
GH: He understands what we actually go through in the process because he's a teacher and he's a designer. He really understands how much work is involved with creating the product, designing it, and then finalizing and then styling. His feedback means a lot because he really grasps the whole process. He's also with us all the time. Tim is with us every step of the way. He can see the designs and drawings at the beginning and then when it turns into fabrics and our choices come about. So, he can see the journey and that's where he falls in love with us. And when we're in front of the judges, he's like "Don't be mean to my designers."
E!: Speaking of the judges, what is it like standing in front of them after showcasing your pieces?
GH: It can be a little intimidating. They're on these huge stools and I'm sitting really low and the hot lights are on you. It really sets the tone. After a few episodes, I realize I cannot drink coffee or anything with caffeine because as soon as your there, your adrenaline starts running and you don't want anything else to amp you up any further. I couldn't get my words out during this episode. I was just so nervous.
E!: You had to be so tired too. These seem like such long days.
GH: It was exhausting, but the most fun thing I've ever done in my life. It's the most exhilarating thing I've ever done. I would do it in a heartbeat again.
E!: Tell me about your design process when you do these weekly challenges, designing a runway look and an accompanying accessible look.
GH: After the elimination, they give us the next project. I would spend that evening really concentrating on what I'm going to do because I don't want to spend my time in the workshop on that. I tend to do the show piece first and then from that idea, you can take the elements and channel those into an accessible look, and eventually your capsule collection. You get what I mean?
E!: Yes, I would love to know more about your capsule collection that corresponds with your designs from Episode 6.
GH: We have a jumpsuit, a top, a pair of leggings, a bodysuit, and a floor-length dress. I did a few pieces out of the same print and it is accessible to all shapes and sizes, especially because it has stretch to it and because of the diagonal lines from the print. They really flatter the silhouette.
Georgia Hardinge's Capsule Collection From Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6
Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Winning Look Georgia's Printed Knit Maxi
This is the winning look from Episode 6. You can wear this maxi dress in grey or bright blue violet.
Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Georgette Printed Maxi Slip Dress Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look
This slip dress is inspired by Georgia's winning look. It's also available in grey.
Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Long Sleeve Printed Knit Bodysuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look and High Waist Leggings
If you're looking for an athleisure look that's reminiscent of Georgia's Episode 6 designs, you can pair this long-sleeve bodysuit with the matching ankle-length leggings.
Both the bodysuit and the leggings come in grey, green, and blue violet.
Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Printed Catsuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look
Go all out with a head-to-toe look. This jumpsuit is stretchy, comfortable, and cool. You can also get it in grey.
Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Puff Sleeve Printed Knit Cropped Top Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look
You can pair this puff sleeve crop top with the matching leggings from Georgia's collection or your favorite jeans from your closet.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)