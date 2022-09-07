Making the Cut Designer Georgia Hardinge Drops a TikTok-Ready Amazon Fashion Collection

We interviewed Georgia Hardinge because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Georgia's Making the Cut Amazon clothing line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It seems like most of us are dressing for social media these days. So, of course, the Making the Cut Season 3 designers created looks with for a TikTok-inspired challenge. Spoiler alert for anyone who's behind on the Prime Video reality show: Georgia Hardinge won the challenge with her looks that she described as an "awakening of a dark sculptural angel."

The judges, Heidi Klum, Nicole Richie, and Jeremy Scott were impressed with Georgia's creations, but the designer is admittedly surprised she got her first win from a TikTok-focused assignment. She told E!, "It's so funny because every time I put a video on TikTok, I just feel so old. And I won that challenge. The irony isn't lost on me."

While Georgia may have been initially skeptical about designing with TikTok in mind, she "loved doing the video," explaining, "I feel like back in the day, people tried to hide away from sharing their creative processes. It was just so secretive. Now, it's much nicer that we are encouraged to show people how to create. It gets them more excited about your product."

And now the fans can go from fanning out over Georgia's design process to shopping her creations on Amazon. She put together a capsule collection inspired by her winning looks from Episode 6. In an exclusive E! interview, Georgia talked about winning the challenge, getting support from the incomparable Tim Gunn, and filming the show.