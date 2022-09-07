These Amazon Clogs Are Fall’s It-Girl Shoe

Here's what reviewers are saying about these clogs:

"These are amazing! I love them so much they're so comfy and a great Birkenstock Boston dupe for so much less money. Save your money and get these instead of birks!"

"I have gotten so many compliments on these shoes, they need to be broken in but as expected! I can't believe how great they look especially for this price!!"

"These are an amazing alternative to birks. Great quality. They fit true to size! I'm obsessed!"

"Really cute and comfortable. Extra squishy. Great price. The color is exactly what I wanted! Definitely true to size, too."

"Just like everyone else i wanted some birk clogs but without breaking the bank and i can say these are a solid dupe. they dont feel cheaply made at all and are pretty sturdy. i have wide feet(i wear womens 8.5 with basically any shoes that allow half sizes) and they fit perfectly. the bottom part of the inside is comfy but does need some time to be worn in, after a day of wearing them i could feel them morphing a tad bit to my wideness. the cushion on the heel part has to be my favorite it feels amazing especially when standing for long periods of time. the bottoms are stiff like other reviewers have stated but they're still some sort of foam material so im sure the more use i get out of them the more they loosen up."

"I am in healthcare and have been rocking Crocs for years. Sometimes I want to look cute for my residents, but then I pay for it with the pain in my feet for days later. I have worked 16 hour shifts in these shoes, and I couldn't feel a thing. I also love how the material is not a suede or fabric material that is hard to clean, because I can keep these looking nice for a long time, especially in my day to day work! I've gotten lots of compliments on them, and most even assume that they are Birks."

"I'm obsessed with these shoes and i get so many compliments on them. they look exactly like birks but a way better price 10/10 recommend."